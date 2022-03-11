Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Splunk reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 447.4%. The company benefits from strong execution across its platform, observability and security businesses as organizations partner with it to secure their infrastructure. Splunk’s software can be deployed in various computing environments, from a single laptop to large distributed data centers. The integration with Amazon Web Services security hub to help customers accelerate response to potential threats is a catalyst. However, the transition to a renewable model from a perpetual license model is hurting its cash flow generation. Management expects the sluggish on-premise business to hurt growth in the near term. Slowing maintenance and services and license revenues amid intensifying competition remain headwinds.”

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPLK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.83.

Splunk stock opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.87. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.