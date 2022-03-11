Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Sells $13,719.35 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $13,719.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. 1,554,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,264 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 141,884 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

