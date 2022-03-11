Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,382. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,803 shares of company stock worth $2,660,908. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

