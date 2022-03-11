SPX FLOW Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,199 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,285% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

FLOW opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

