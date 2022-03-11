Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in XL Fleet by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in XL Fleet by 98.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 18.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 43.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Shares of NYSE XL opened at $2.45 on Friday. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.73.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 184.55%.

About XL Fleet (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.