Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

