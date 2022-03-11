Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,847 shares of company stock valued at $160,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

