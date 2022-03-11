Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 133,577.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 25.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STRO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $378.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.