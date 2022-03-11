Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,765 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 600,821 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 114,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after buying an additional 2,952,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

