Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

DAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of DAC opened at $93.12 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.86%.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

