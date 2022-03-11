Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 433,865 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $25.67.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Squarespace by 133.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $4,342,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $2,398,000. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in Squarespace by 34.6% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $281,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

