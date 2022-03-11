Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Buys $42,965.70 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMP stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $1,279,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

