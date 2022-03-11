Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

SGU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Star Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $382.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $236.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

