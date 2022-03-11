State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,557 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $307,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,176,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $142,791,000 after buying an additional 495,642 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $236,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $762,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

HAL opened at $37.95 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

