State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.