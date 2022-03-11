State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 17,304 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

