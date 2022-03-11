Stenprop (LON:STP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.38). 48,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.39).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of £528.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.30.
Stenprop Company Profile (LON:STP)
