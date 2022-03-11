Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STVN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €15.52 ($16.87) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

