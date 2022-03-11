Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY22 guidance to €0.49-0.51 EPS.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €15.39 ($16.73). 6,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,409. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($31.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €17.43 and its 200 day moving average is €22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

