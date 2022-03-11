Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

STC opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.