Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

MJDLF opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

