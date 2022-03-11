Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

MJDLF opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

