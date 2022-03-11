Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $12.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 847,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,049,645 over the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,093,000 after buying an additional 956,919 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

