Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $238.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $222.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $209.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,495. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $180.21 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 178.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 97.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after acquiring an additional 81,128 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

