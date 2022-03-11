Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 36,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,934,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB stock opened at $338.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.