Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Resolute Forest Products Call Options (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 21,877 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 945% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,093 call options.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 403,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,645,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 88,175 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 410,600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RFP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE:RFP opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.08.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

