StockNews.com Downgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Hold

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $261.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.