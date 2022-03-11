StockNews.com Downgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Hold

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $261.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
