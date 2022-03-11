StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $51.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.15. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

