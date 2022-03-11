StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $51.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.15. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
