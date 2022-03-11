StockNews.com Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after buying an additional 2,324,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,031,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.