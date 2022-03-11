StockNews.com Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

