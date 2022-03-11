StockNews.com Lowers TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
NYSE:TMST opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.84.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.