StockNews.com Lowers TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:TMST opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

