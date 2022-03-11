StockNews.com Upgrades NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.66.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

