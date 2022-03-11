Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.91. Strategic Education reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $94.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.80%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,811 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

