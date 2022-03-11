Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,746 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

