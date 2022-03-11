Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 668 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $90.82 and a 52 week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

