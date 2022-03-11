Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

GBCI opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

