Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $1.78 Million in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.25% of Global SuperDividend US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $20.52 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

