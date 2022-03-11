Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 399 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of TD stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

