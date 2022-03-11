Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Shares of STRM stock remained flat at $$1.39 on Thursday. 8,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,896. The company has a market cap of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. Analysts anticipate that Streamline Health Solutions will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.