Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $211,000 in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WINA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Winmark by 87,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Winmark by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Winmark by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Winmark stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.07. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280. The firm has a market cap of $826.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $179.74 and a one year high of $277.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.51 and a 200 day moving average of $228.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Winmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.