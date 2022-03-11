Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
SUOPY stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.
Sumco Company Profile (Get Rating)
SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
