Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Lowered to $12.50

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of SUMO opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 653,842 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after buying an additional 1,526,625 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after buying an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after buying an additional 1,350,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

