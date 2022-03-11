Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.680-$-0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.68)-$(0.66) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.94.

SUMO stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $289,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 204,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 465,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 42,063 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

