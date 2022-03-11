Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.230 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.43.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,703. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.57 and a 200 day moving average of $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,637,000 after acquiring an additional 80,054 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.