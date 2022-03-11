Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 749 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $18,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $26,420.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $33,297.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $28,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $26,290.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $25,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $26,090.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $28,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $26,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $24,900.00.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

