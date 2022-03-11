Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Sells C$2,050,545.00 in Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00.

Paul Douglas Gardner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

TSE SU opened at C$40.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$57.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$43.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.22.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

