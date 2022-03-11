Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,324,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 149,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares during the period. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 1,029,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,897,039. The firm has a market cap of $796.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 5.26. Sundial Growers Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

