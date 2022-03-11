Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of SLGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,327. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Jung purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 61,386 shares of company stock valued at $147,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

