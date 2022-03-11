Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Laurentian

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

CVE SGI opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$116.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.01. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25.

Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

