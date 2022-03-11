Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Laurentian

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.
CVE SGI opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$116.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.01. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25.
