SuRo Capital Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

SSSS stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSSS shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

