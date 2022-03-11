Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $28.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 194.43% from the stock’s current price.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

StoneCo stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

